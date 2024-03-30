Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament to be ‘shifted’ to make way for road

Animesh Singh
New Delhi, March 29
When the newly elected MPs of the yet-to-be-convened 18th Lok Sabha enter the Parliament complex in June this year to take oath as members, they may not find the iconic Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at its usual spot. They may not even find the impressive Shivaji statue.
In place of the Mahatma’s statue, they will find a levelled road, which will also reportedly include the entire area covering Shivaji’s statue as well as the fountain. The fountain has been dug up and Gandhi’s statue is being removed, while the garden in which it was placed has also been dug up, apparently to make way for a road which is being laid to facilitate smooth movement of the President’s horse carriage and the Prime Minister’s cavalcade to the main entrance of the new Parliament building, sources aware of the development said.
Though there is no official word about the “renovation work” being carried out within the Parliament complex reportedly by the Union Urban Development Ministry, the sources said a new impediment-free passage was learnt to be coming up for the movement of VVIPs, including the President and the Prime minister.
The sources said during the recently concluded Budget session, the President and the Prime Minister’s cavalcades reportedly faced problems while manoeuvring the turns near the new Parliament building’s main entrance owing to the presence of Gandhi’s statue and the adjoining garden.
Along with the Gandhi and Shivaji statues, the remaining 12 statues of leaders and freedom fighters, which adorn the picturesque lawns of the Parliament complex, are to be placed in a park that has been prepared near the gate number six of the complex.
