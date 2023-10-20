 Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’

BJP MP Dubey had written to Speaker seeing Moitra suspension over 'cash for query' row, he cited a letter from advocate Jai Dehadrai to back his charges

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’

Mahua Moitra.



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 20

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday claimed the Prime Minister’s office drafted businessman Darshan Hiranandani’s affidavit submitted before the Lok Sabha’s ethics committee.

Hiranandani, top real-estate developer, deposed in his affidavit on Thursday that Moitra had provided him her Parliament’s login credentials so that he could post questions directly on her behalf.

In the affidavit, the businessman claimed that Moitra thought she could effectively attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi by attacking Gautam Adani and his group.

Hiranandani also alleged that Moitra was getting help from other people like journalist Sucheta Dalal who were supplying her with unverified information relating to Gautam Adani and his companies. Dalal has denied the claim.

In a statement, Moitra said the contents of the letter were “a joke” and remarked that it appeared to have been drafted by “some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP’s IT cell”.

“The affidavit is on white paper and not on official letterhead or notarised. Why would one of India’s most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put to his head to do it?”, Moitra said in her statement on Friday.

Moitra asked why Hiranandani had not read out the affidavit in a press conference or tweeted it. “If indeed he has ‘confessed’ to this, why is he not releasing it officially rather than through back channel leaks?” she said.

Moitra asked how Hiranandani, who accompanied the Prime Minister abroad recently as part of his business delegation and “enjoys direct access to every minister and the PMO”, could be “coerced by a first-time Opposition MP into giving her gifts and giving into her demands”.

Moitra, MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office had drafted the letter and held a “proverbial gun to Darshan and his father’s (Hiranandani Group co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani) heads and gave them 20 minutes to sign the letter sent to them”.

“They were told they will be finished, the CBI would raid them and all government businesses would stop and all PSU bank financing would be stopped immediately,” she wrote.

 “Though tragic, it is totally understandable that Darshan (who is a dear friend) would need to think of what is at stake for him here – namely the continuation of his family businesses built up over decades and the fate of thousands of employees - and buckle under pressure and sign this”, Moitra wrote.

On October 15, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought to have Moitra immediately suspended for allegedly taking bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament. Dubey cited a letter from advocate Jai Dehadrai to back his charges.

In her statement on Friday, Moitra described Dehadrai as a “jilted-ex with an acrimonious personal history with me who wanted to somehow get back at me”.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

3
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

4
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

5
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

6
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

7
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

8
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

9
India

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

10
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

Visa services to be badly affected

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’

BJP MP Dubey had written to Speaker seeing Moitra suspension...

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

The incident takes place at Bheem Nagar when Ashish (20), wh...

4 killed as truck falls down bridge in Jammu

4 killed as truck falls down bridge in Jammu

The driver and conductor of the truck among those killed


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt