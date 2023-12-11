Chandigarh, December 11
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification announcing the expulsion of Moitra from the Lower House.
The notification came hours after Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha as the House adopted a report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests.
After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.
#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mahua Moitra #Supreme Court #Trinamool Congress
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Challenging abrogation of Article 370: Timeline of developments in the case
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for p...
Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370
The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...
Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370
In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...
Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...