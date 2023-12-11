Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 11

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification announcing the expulsion of Moitra from the Lower House.

The notification came hours after Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha as the House adopted a report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests.

After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

