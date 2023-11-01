Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel on Thursday, seeks cross-examination of Dehadrai, Hiranandani

IANS

New Delhi, November 1

A day ahead of appearing before the Ethics Committee in connection with alleged 'cash for Parliament questions', Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said she would appear before the panel on Thursday and demanded to cross-examine complainant Jai Anant Dehadrai and "bribe-giver" businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Sharing her two-page letter on X, Moitra said, "Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my “hearing” tomorrow."

In her letter to Vinod Sonkar, Chairman of the Ethics Committee, the Trinamool Congress leader said that she had received the letter of the Committee on October 28 informing her that the Committee would hear her at 11 am on November 2.

"The complainant Dehadrai has provided no documentary evidence to back his allegations in either his written complaint and neither could he provide any evidence in his oral hearing. In keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Dehadrai," the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha MP said.

She said, "In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged 'bribe- giver' Hiranandani, who has given a 'suo-moto' affidavit to the Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date, etc.

"I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani. I wish to place on record that any inquiry without allowing me the opportunity to cross-examine will be incomplete and unfair," she demanded.

She further said that she is requesting the Committee to "answer" in writing and place on record their decision to either "allow or disallow" such cross- examination.

She also took a jibe at the Committee for not agreeing to her demand of shifting dates of her appearance after November 5, saying she will appear before the Committee on November 2 at 11 am.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

#Congress