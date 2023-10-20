 Mahua Moitra's counsel forced to withdraw for contacting advocate Dehadrai to take back CBI complaint : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Mahua Moitra's counsel forced to withdraw for contacting advocate Dehadrai to take back CBI complaint

Mahua Moitra's counsel forced to withdraw for contacting advocate Dehadrai to take back CBI complaint

‘I am really appalled’, Justice Sachin Datta tells senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan who represented Moitra

Mahua Moitra's counsel forced to withdraw for contacting advocate Dehadrai to take back CBI complaint

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

Senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing TMC MP Mahua Moitra, was on Friday forced to withdraw from the case after the Delhi High Court said it was “appalled” to know that he contacted and tried to mediate between her and an advocate she sought to restrain from circulating defamatory contents against her.

“I am really appalled. You are a person who is expected to maintain the highest professional standard. If you have been in contact with defendant no. 2 (advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai)…” Justice Sachin Datta told Sankaranarayanan.

The senior counsel – who was representing Moitra in her suit for permanent injunction and damages against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Dehadrai and several media organizations—withdrew himself from the case after public expression of strong displeasure by Justice Datta.

A strong critic of the Modi government, Moitra is in the eye of the storm over allegations leveled by Dubey that she took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions targeting industrialist Gautam Adani and his group.

“There is something very disturbing. There is a very serious conflict of interest. He (Sankarnarayanan) had a 30-minute call with me. He asked me to withdraw the CBI complaint in exchange for the dog (which Dehadrai was alleged to have stolen from Moitra). He can’t appear in the matter, I have the recording,” Dehadrai told the HC.

Sankaranarayanan said Dehadrai has instructed him in the past in some cases and that’s why he approached him and he told his client (Moitra) that Dehadrai was a member of the Bar and he had earlier assisted him in a case so let him speak to the latter to which she agreed.

“You tried to play the role of a mediator. Are you then eligible to still appear in this matter? It’s something that you need to answer yourself. It’s your call,” Justice Datta told Sankaranarayanan who chose to withdraw from the case.

Justice Datta posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

Earlier, Dubey’s counsel said late last night the businessman had issued a statement alleging gifts changed hands.

Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, had on Thursday alleged that Moitra targeted Gautam Adani to “malign and embarrass” Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose impeccable reputation gave opposition no opportunity to attack him.

In an affidavit sent to Parliament’s Ethics Committee, Hiranandani admitted to using Moitra’s parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani. He also claimed she frequently demanded “expensive luxury items, providing support on renovation of her officially allotted bungalow in Delhi, travel expenses, holidays, etc., apart from providing secretarial and logistical help for her travels within India and to different parts of the world.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has forwarded Dubey’s complaint against Moitra to the Ethics Committee.

Moitra has said Dehadrai was her close friend and the recent cessation of this friendship took an acrimonious turn and he “resorted to sending vile, threatening, vulgar messages to the plaintiff and also trespassed into plaintiff’s official residence and stole some personal possessions of the plaintiff including her pet dog-Henry (the same was returned later). Against such actions, the plaintiff had filed two police complaints... were later withdrawn by the plaintiff on account of settlement talks”. —with PTI

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

4
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

6
Himachal

Baddi firm shuts operations, 300 workers jobless

7
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

8
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

9
Punjab

Behbal Kalan firing: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh fires salvo at own govt

10
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Trudeau says expulsion of diplomats will hamper travel and t...

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parit...

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel flattens Gaza district, hits Orthodox church as invasion looms

Defence minister says achieving Israel’s objectives won’t be...

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

SC tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders compensation of Rs 30 lakh to families of those who die while cleaning sewers

Supreme Court tells Centre, states to eradicate manual scavenging; orders Rs 30 lakh compensation to victims' kin

According to government data, as many as 347 people have die...


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

President denies assent to Delhi Electricity Reforms (Amendment) Bill: Speaker Goel

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt