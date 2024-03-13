Mahua Moitra’s plea against expulsion is not maintainable, SC told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Opposing TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s petition challenging her expulsion from the Lower House, the Lok Sabha secretariat has told the Supreme Court that her petition was “not maintainable” and it did not satisfy the threshold of judicial review of legislative action permissible under the constitutional scheme.

“The writ petition is not maintainable in light of Article 105 and Article 122 of the Constitution of India,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in its counter affidavit.

