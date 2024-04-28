Make Modi PM for 3rd term to rid nation of terrorism, Naxalism: Shah

Porbandar, April 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged people to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third term to rid the country of terrorism, Naxalism and poverty, and to make India the third largest economy in the world.

In the past 10 years, PM Modi took several tough decisions without caring for the vote bank, he said as he cited the scrapping of Article 370 and construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a public rally to drum up support for Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Porbandar constituency in Gujarat, Shah also said that after two phases of poll, it is now clear that people of the country have decided to bring Modi to power once again.

There are 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, of which the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Surat has been elected unopposed.

“I would appeal to you to vote for lotus (BJP’s poll symbol) on the remaining 25 seats and make Modi Prime Minister for a third term. Making him PM for the third term means freedom from terrorism and Naxalism, freedom from poverty, making arrangements to give a platform to the youth so they could go hand in hand with the world and create a great India,” the senior BJP leader said.

PM Modi worked to brighten the name of Gujarat on the world map, and gave a new identity to the state that is known for Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, he said.

Attacking Congress, Shah said, “When Article 370 was scrapped, Rahul Gandhi opposed the move saying a river of blood will flow in Kashmir after that. But in the past five years, let alone the river of blood, nobody dared to throw even a stone there. Modi worked to finish terrorism and Naxalism from the country.” When Manmohan Singh was the country’s Prime Minister, anyone could enter the country from Pakistan and blow up bombs, he said.

“When Pakistan carried out terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Uri, it forgot that Modi was the Prime Minister. Within 10 days, Modi carried out surgical and air strikes to finish off terrorists on Pakistan soil. Modi worked to secure the country and make it prosperous,” he said.

In 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government's rule (between 2004 and 2014), the country's economy was at 11th position, Shah said.

“PM Modi brought it to the fifth position in just 10 years. And I give you a guarantee, make him the Prime Minister for the third term and India will become the third largest economy,” he said.

After two phases of election, it is now clear that Rahul Gandhi is finished, Shah said. — PTI

Don’t make mistake of electing ‘urban Naxals’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said people must not make the mistake of voting for “urban Naxals” and asserted that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were “anti-tribals”

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, he urged the people to vote for BJP’s sitting MP Mansukh Vasava

