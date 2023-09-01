Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found hanging at her house

Thiruvananthapuram, September 1
Malayalam cine-serial actor Aparna Nair was found hanging at her house here, police said on Friday.
The 33-year-old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging in her room at her house near Karamana here on Thursday night, police said.
Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said.
The incident took place around 7.30pm on Thursday.
Police said they were informed by the private hospital where she was admitted after she was found hanging.
"We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death," a police officer told PTI.
She is survived by her husband and two children.
Police suspect that it was a case of suicide and that family issues were behind the extreme step.
