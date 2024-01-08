 Maldives choosing China over India is matter of concern: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Maldives choosing China over India is matter of concern: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Maldives choosing China over India is matter of concern: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

'The Maldives has always preferred India over China, but now it is choosing China. This is an issue of concern for us'

Maldives choosing China over India is matter of concern: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed visits the Xiamen Free Trade Zone, in Fujian province, China, Monday, January 8, 2024. PTI photo



PTI

Kolkata, January 8

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it is a matter of concern that the Maldives with which India has close relationship for decades, is of late preferring China over its nearest neighbour.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is in China on a five-day state visit from Monday during which he is due to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and sign several agreements to bolster the bilateral ties.

"The Maldives has always preferred India over China, but now it is choosing China. This is an issue of concern for us," Chowdhury, leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, told reporters at Baharampur in Murshidabad district.

Muizzu's maiden visit to China comes amid a huge diplomatic row triggered by derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by three Maldivian deputy ministers after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach during his visit to Lakshadweep. The three were suspended.

"Fissures are coming up in our decades-long relationship with Maldives," the Baharampur MP said.

Chowdhury said that newly-elected presidents of Maldives in the recent past used to visit India first, considering the wide-ranging bilateral ties.

"It is also a matter of concern that China is expanding its influence in Maldives," Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress president, said.

Maldives has also requested New Delhi to withdraw 77 Indian military personnel from the island nation and announced its plans to drop a hydrographic survey agreement with India.

Muizzu, who was sworn in as President in November, chose Turkiye as his first destination for a foreign visit soon after his election followed by the UAE where he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) on December 1 and discussed the progress of the wide-ranging bilateral ties.

In December, the new Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef visited China, his first visit abroad, and took part in the China-sponsored China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation, (CIORF) in Kunming.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

4
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks governor for giving assent to 3 bills passed by state assembly in November

7
World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term as her Awami League wins two-thirds majority in polls

8
India

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi

9
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

10
Bathinda

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes Gujarat's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in rape of Bilkis Bano, murder of her family

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...

Maldivian envoy summoned amid India-Maldives diplomatic row

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid India-Maldives row

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur assembly election to Rupinder Singh Koonar of Congress

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Koonar bagged 94,95...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Passenger footfall reached all-time high at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in November 2023

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule at Mohali airport

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

AAP leaders file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city wakes up to cold morning with min temp at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Major setback for Improvement Trust

Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated