 Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer aims to deepen 'longstanding partnership' with India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer aims to deepen 'longstanding partnership' with India

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer aims to deepen 'longstanding partnership' with India

During his visit from May 8 to 10, Zameer will meet Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer aims to deepen 'longstanding partnership' with India

Moosa Zameer. Photo: X@MoosaZameer



PTI

Male, May 8

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Wednesday left for India on his "very first bilateral official visit", the maiden high-level visit from Male since bilateral ties came under severe strain after President Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China leader, assumed office six months ago.

During his visit from May 8 to 10, Zameer will meet Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and hold discussions on deepening and expanding the longstanding partnership between the Maldives and India, the foreign ministry here said in a statement.

This is Foreign Minister Zameer's first official visit to India since assuming office.

"Departing to New Delhi on my very first bilateral official visit. Looking forward to meeting my counterpart Minister of External Affairs, Dr. @DrSJaishankar, and discuss deepening and enhancing cooperation between #Maldives and #India for the mutual benefit of our peoples," Zameer said in a post on X.

The bilateral ties came under severe strain after Muizzu insisted on the withdrawal of nearly 90 Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms in the island nation.

India has already withdrawn most of its military personnel. President Muizzu had set May 10 as the deadline for the exit of all Indian troops from his country.

On Monday, Muizzu's spokesperson announced that 51 Indian military personnel have left the Maldives and confirmed that the rest would leave the island by May 10 as agreed by the two countries.

The ties strained further after three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media after Modi posted photos and video of the pristine Lakshadweep Islands on India's west coast on January 6 on his X handle.

The Maldivian government suspended the three ministers after opposition leaders slammed the "appalling language" used by the officials against the Indian leader. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Maldives #S Jaishankar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

2
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

3
Bathinda

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

4
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

5
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

6
Chandigarh

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

7
Diaspora

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

8
India

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

9
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

10
Punjab

Medical interns in Punjab seek stipend on par with central colleges

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda steps down as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Pitroda has raised a controversy following his recent racist...

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had on Tuesday said Kej...

After 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, Congress and INDI alliance’s fuse blown off, says PM Modi at Telangana rally

No abuses now, how much black money has Congress got from Adani, Ambani? PM Modi's latest salvo

Prime Minister takes rare jibe at the industrialists

BJP announces 3 more candidates in Punjab; fields former minister Rana Grumeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

BJP announces 3 more candidates in Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

From Anandpur Sahib, BJP fields Subhash Sharma, while Arvind...

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

The IAS officer says the notice was sent just as a 'diversio...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

CBI busts bribery racket at Delhi’s RML Hospital; nine, including two cardiologists, arrested

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

State-level wrestler arrested in attempt to murder case in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Ludhiana: Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Ludhiana Congress candidate Raja Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Avraj Manchanda of YPS tops Patiala in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet Kaur resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Punjabi University