Malfunctioning sensor behind Mungeshpur temperature reading

New Delhi, June 1

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius by an automatic weather station (AWS) at Mungeshpur in Delhi on May 29 was due to a malfunctioning electronic sensor.

The temperature sensor of the AWS is found to report about three degrees Celsius higher maximum temperature than that by standard instruments. The observations of maximum temperature on May 29 were between 45.2 to 49.1 degrees Celsius except the AWS installed at Mungeshpur, which reported a maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius.

A senior meteorologist at IMD told The Tribune that the AWS failed due to lack of maintenance. “Unlike manually-operated weather stations, where weather department personnel take periodic measurements of the temperature using thermometers, AWS rely on electronic sensors that detect changes in temperature. However, due to lack of maintenance and regular calibration, the electronic sensor of AWS may give faulty readings. Other factors such as topography and overheating can also affect the AWS readings. The AWS at Mungeshpur failed due to lack of maintenance,” the meteorologist added.

“The fault in AWS can go unchecked sometimes. The error was detected when the reading of AWS Mungeshpur was compared with other AWS. Electronic sensors of AWS can fail at extreme weather conditions, if regular calibration is not done,” the meteorologist said. — TNS

Will be replaced in a few days We will examine the AWS. Course corrections, if any, will be carried out on an individual basis. The faulty sensor of the Mungeshpur AWS will be replaced in a few days. — M Mohapatra, IMD director general