Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to meet for 4-state elections next week

New Delhi, June 18
A day after the BJP announced in-charges for the poll-bound Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Congress on Tuesday announced that Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge would hold strategy meetings with senior leaders of these states.
The two Congress leaders will meet Jharkhand Congress leaders on June 24, Maharashtra leaders on June 25, Haryana on June 26 and J&K on June 27.
“Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the state elections,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced on X.
