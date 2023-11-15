Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

New Delhi, November 15
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday night removed Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as chairman of All India Professional Congress appointing Praveen Chakravarty in his place.
Kharge approved the replacement of Tharoor in a late night order today.
Chakravarty heads data Analytics department of the Congress.
Tharoor was recently made a regular member of the Congress Working Committee.
Tharoor had also unsuccessfully contested the Congress presidential election against Kharge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final, Shami takes seven wickets
Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillat...
38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The bus, reportedly carrying 58 passengers, skidded off the ...
Key moments: How India defeated New Zealand to enter ICC World Cup final
Explosive batting combines with efficient bowling to see Ind...
Sachin Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player
The batting legend was quite chuffed by the fact that an Ind...
Too good to be true, it is stuff of dreams: Virat Kohli on scoring 50th ODI ton
After reaching the milestone, Kohli lifted his arms in the a...