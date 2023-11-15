Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday night removed Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as chairman of All India Professional Congress appointing Praveen Chakravarty in his place.

Kharge approved the replacement of Tharoor in a late night order today.

Chakravarty heads data Analytics department of the Congress.

Tharoor was recently made a regular member of the Congress Working Committee.

Tharoor had also unsuccessfully contested the Congress presidential election against Kharge.

