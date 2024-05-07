Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law named in Rs 800 crore admission ‘scam’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

A complaint was filed with the CBI and the Karnataka Lokayukta against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani and five others on Monday in connection with an alleged Rs 800 crore scam.

The complaint was registered by BJP Bengaluru south district president NR Ramesh. The complainant has named Doddamani, who is the management committee chief in Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Dr BR Ambedkar Dental College, as the prime accused.

Ramesh alleged the accused collected hundreds of crores from failed and ineligible students hailing from rich families to provide them MBBS and BDS seats.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #Karnataka #Mallikarjun Kharge