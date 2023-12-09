 Mamata Banerjee seeks audience with PM Modi to press for West Bengal’s dues : The Tribune India

  • India
  Mamata Banerjee seeks audience with PM Modi to press for West Bengal's dues

Alleges that Centre is collecting GST from the state but ‘not sharing’ the proceeds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, December 9

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she has sought an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press the demands for the financial dues which the Centre owes to the state.

Banerjee told reporters at Bagdogra near Siliguri in north Bengal that she will be visiting the national capital and sought an appointment in any of the three days between December 18 and 20.

“I will go to Delhi accompanied by few MPs of the party this month and have sought an audience with the prime minister to press for the state’s dues which the Centre owes to us,” she said.

“I have sought an appointment with the prime minister in any of the days on 18, 19 and 20th of this month,” she added.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre is collecting GST from the state but “not sharing” the proceeds. “Many of the funds which the state is eligible for getting under various central schemes like MGNREGA are also not forthcoming. The state is being deprived of its financial dues from the Centre,” the chief minister said.

Though the Centre has stopped its share of funds for various welfare schemes, the state is still continuing them with its own resources, she said.

Banerjee is currently on a week-long tour of north Bengal.

