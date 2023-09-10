Mamata, Sukhu attend G20 dinner

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

President Droupadi Murmu

on Saturday hosted G20 leaders for a state dinner at a bedecked Bharat Mandapam.

“It was a pleasure to host the heads of delegations of G20 nations, guest countries and international organisations for the gala dinner... experiencing our time-honoured tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, I am sure that our distinguished guests are enjoying the best of Indian culture, cuisine and hospitality during their stay with us, as we work together for a better future,” she said after the evening where India treated the guests to a lavish spread of cuisines, culture and music.

The President and PM Modi earlier received the guests, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Rishi Sunak and other top leaders. Among CMs of opposition-ruled states who attended the dinner were West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren and Himachal’s Sukhvinder Sukhu. Assam CM Himanta Sarma posted a group photo on X featuring Sunak with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, CMs Khattar and Sukhu among others.

