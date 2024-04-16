Mamata threatens to go on hunger strike

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the poll body of "favouring" the BJP and threatened to go on a hunger strike outside the EC if there was any communal riot in the state.

#BJP #Congress #Mamata Banerjee #Trinamool Congress