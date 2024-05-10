‘Mamata unreliable, has done serious damage to Congress in WB’

Leader of Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha and party candidate from Berhampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is fighting to register his sixth consecutive win from the West Bengal constituency, has been blamed by some quarters for INDIA bloc’s failure to put up a united show in the state.

‘Performance of Cong-CPM alliance will surprise everyone’

Stung by Chowdhury’s harsh criticism of her, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee allegedly refused to enter into any seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress in Bengal. In an exclusive interview with Shubhadeep Choudhury, Adhir Ranjan, who is also WBPCC chief, said Mamata Banerjee walked out of the INDIA bloc fearing action by central agencies.

Excerpts from the interview:

What do you think of the candidature of cricket star Yusuf Pathan against you?

I do not talk about individuals. Anyone is free to contest from any place that he or she chooses. But the TMC has been doing communal politics over Pathan's candidature. They are going to Muslim-inhabited areas and asking people to vote for Pathan because he is a Muslim. This cannot be approved.

INDIA bloc has failed to put up a united show in Bengal. In some circles you are being blamed for this. What’s your take?

I have been criticising Mamata Banerjee much before the INDIA bloc came into the picture. She is an unreliable and unpredictable element. I have always said this. There was no reason for her to quit INDIA bloc. She has not yet said why she left it. Blaming me for her exit is a lame excuse. I was not part of her interactions with leaders of INDIA bloc. Those discussions took place at a higher level with leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. I should not be dragged into that controversy.

Why have you been opposing Mamata Banerjee consistently over a long period?

Why should I not oppose Mamata Banerjee? She has done serious damage to the Congress in West Bengal. Should I cajole her? I do not know that kind of politics. She has practically wiped out the Congress in West Bengal using violence. Should I beg forgiveness from her or worship her as Goddess Durga? You tell me what to do?

How is your alliance with CPM going?

The Congress-CPM alliance is the emerging force of the future. Our performance will surprise everyone. We have perfect understanding. None of the 14 seats the Congress is contesting in Bengal has any CPM candidate.

What is your reading about the poll scene unfolding in the country?

The INDIA bloc is making rapid progress. Modi's spell over people has been diminishing at a very fast pace. He is doing serious damage to India's international image because of his communal politics. India has been driven out from the Maldives and it is also facing problem in Bangladesh and Nepal. Because one is contesting elections, it does not mean one has to abandon all other responsibilities. He only thinks about elections, not about future generations. Elections should be about issues. But Modi is not interested in issues. He does not want to talk about unemployment or price rise. He is trying to fan communalism to divert people's attention from real issues.

Do you think Modi is fearing defeat?

He is nervous. He can see that the situation is slipping out of control for him. He has mellowed down considerably.

Modi is saying the INDIA bloc does not have a PM face?

Modiji does not have to worry about our PM candidate. The country will decide who will be the PM. Modiji is in bad shape. Ram Mandir has not worked for him. There is no Balakot this time. Where is Modi going to go? One does not know whether mouse, pigeons or crows were killed in the Balakot strike. But it helped him win in 2019. This time, he cannot say “gharme ghuske marenge”.

