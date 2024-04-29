Mamata wants Centre to be soft on terrorism, says Nadda

PTI

Baharampur, April 28

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee desires a central government that is “soft on terrorism” and believes in appeasement.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Baharampur in Murshidabad district and Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal, Nadda claimed that the TMC government in the state helmed by Banerjee is known for corruption, extortion, appeasement, and discrimination.

“We want a ‘Majboot Sarkar’ (strong government), but Mamata Banerjee desires a ‘Majboor Sarkar’ (weak government). She aims for a government in Delhi that condones appeasement, corruption, discrimination, and sympathises with terrorists,” he alleged.

“On the contrary, Modi ji’s ‘Majboot Sarkar’ believes in development, prosperity, national security, and responds to terrorism with surgical strikes,” Nadda asserted.

Further criticising the TMC government, Nadda said, “Mamata Banerjee’s administration fosters appeasement, discrimination, and a lenient approach toward terrorists, extending sympathy to them.” He slammed the TMC for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), emphasising that the Act aims to grant citizenship, not revoke it.

“The TMC, for the sake of vote-bank politics, opposes the CAA. Why do they oppose granting citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist refugees? What links do infiltrators have with the TMC that they oppose the CAA? We condemn her politics of appeasement, which favours infiltrators and opposes the CAA,” Nadda alleged. Referring to the recent school job scam that caused nearly 26,000 job losses, Nadda accused the TMC government of indulging in rampant corruption and malpractice.

