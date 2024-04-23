Man accidentally reverses car over daughter in Bengaluru, toddler dies

Chandigarh, April 23
It was a tragic incident for a family returning home after attending a relative’s wedding in Channapatana when a child was fatally crushed in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout after her father accidentally drove the car over her.
He didn’t realise that his one-and-a-half-year-old girl was behind the car.
The incident took place at 11.30 last night.
As they kept the luggage inside the house, the child stood there behind the car as her father reversed the car, he tragically crushed her.
They took the child to a hospital, but she passed away. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV.
The police have registered a case.
