Man accused of cow slaughter killed in encounter with police in UP’s Rampur

Rampur (UP), November 19
A man allegedly involved in cow slaughter was killed while another was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Rampur district, an official said on Sunday.
While probing a case of cow slaughter in Patwai police station area, police received information that the accused would come to Moradabad late on Saturday night in a vehicle, Rampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.
The Patwai police set up a checkpoint and while checking cars noticed a vehicle coming at high speed from Moradabad. However, upon seeing the checkpoint, the car turned around and fled with police on the chase, the officer said.
The driver lost control of the car and it overturned in the Milak police station area. The two accused came out of the car and started firing at the police officials who retaliated in self-defence. In the exchange of fire, both the accused were injured and were taken to the district hospital where Sajid (23) died during treatment, the SP said.
The other accused Bablu is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Dwivedi said that both Sajid and Bablu are residents of Moradabad and have a long criminal history.
A case has been registered under section IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act. The car, country-made pistols, ammunition, electronic weighing machine and equipment used in cow slaughtering have been seized, the SP added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
World Cup final: Australia strike hard; Kohli, KL Rahul fight to resurrect Indian innings
Both the teams have fielded the same set of 11 players who f...
Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Fans wearing India jersey, carrying Indian Flag, laughing, j...
Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies
Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, wishes to silence the c...
The big (One) Day
Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...
World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy
Indian captain Rohit Sharma aims to find equanimity in a sea...