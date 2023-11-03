Man arrested for selling obscene images of gods and goddesses online

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly disrespecting Hindu gods and goddesses by selling their obscene images online.

A case under Section 295 of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT Act was registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell after it got a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women last week.

The DCW had received a complaint regarding the objectionable pictures being sold on the internet.

An official said one person is arrested and a few more are yet to be apprehended.