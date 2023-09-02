Man arrested for smoking inside washroom of Indigo Dubai-Kolkata flight

IANS

Kolkata, September 2

A man has been arrested at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata early Saturday morning on the charges of smoking inside the washroom of an an Indigo flight from Dubai to Kolkata.

The accused, Suvam Shukla, entered the washroom and started smoking there, an official at the airport said.

Cabin crew and even a co-passenger noticed it and informed pilot of the aircraft immediately after which the flight landed.

The flight official immediately contacted the airport security personnel and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who were deputed for security arrangements at the airport, immediately arrested the passenger.

First, Shukla was questioned by the CISF officers and finally he was handed over to the cops of Airport Police Station under the Bidhannagar City Police.

The cops are currently questioning him on what prompted him to make such an illegal action while being on board.

He was booked under Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The Indigo Airlines officials said smoking is totally prohibited in flight for the safety of the passengers.

They also said that fortunately the passenger was spotted smoking in time and the action was taken or else it could have led to a mishap.

