Man arrested for writing threat letters to litterateurs, intellectuals in Karnataka

Bengaluru, September 30
The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested a man from Davangere who had allegedly written threat letters to litterateurs and intellectuals, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Saturday.
In the last few years, some threat letters were written to certain Kannada writers and progressive thinkers, Dayananda told reporters here.
In this connection, seven cases were registered in different parts of the state, including Chitradurga and Bengaluru, he added.
Dayananda said recently these writers and intellectuals had met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara, stating that they had been receiving threat letters for the past one year.
Accordingly, a team was formed which arrested the 41-year-old man from Davangere, the Police Commissioner said.
“He’s (accused) eighth class pass and works in a printing press,” Dayananda said and added that the man was associated with a fringe group.
Meanwhile, CCB sources said they have obtained 10 days’ police custody to dig out more information from him.
They also said the accused had allegedly threatened the literatteurs stating that they would meet the fate of late activists M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, who were shot dead by a fringe right wing group in the past.
Home Minister Parameshwara has issued directions to Director-General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayananda to provide security for the writers and intellectuals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara
Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...
India's envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal
Condemn incident involving Indian envoy to UK
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington