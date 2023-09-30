Man arrested for writing threat letters to litterateurs, intellectuals in Karnataka

PTI

Bengaluru, September 30

The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested a man from Davangere who had allegedly written threat letters to litterateurs and intellectuals, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Saturday.

In the last few years, some threat letters were written to certain Kannada writers and progressive thinkers, Dayananda told reporters here.

In this connection, seven cases were registered in different parts of the state, including Chitradurga and Bengaluru, he added.

Dayananda said recently these writers and intellectuals had met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara, stating that they had been receiving threat letters for the past one year.

Accordingly, a team was formed which arrested the 41-year-old man from Davangere, the Police Commissioner said.

“He’s (accused) eighth class pass and works in a printing press,” Dayananda said and added that the man was associated with a fringe group.

Meanwhile, CCB sources said they have obtained 10 days’ police custody to dig out more information from him.

They also said the accused had allegedly threatened the literatteurs stating that they would meet the fate of late activists M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, who were shot dead by a fringe right wing group in the past.

Home Minister Parameshwara has issued directions to Director-General of Police Alok Mohan and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayananda to provide security for the writers and intellectuals.

#Karnataka