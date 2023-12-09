Man dies by suicide after putting up obituary post in Kerala

Kochi, December 9
A 28-year-old man from nearby Aluva died by suicide after putting up an obituary post for himself on his Instagram page, police said.
Ajmal Shereef was found hanging inside a room at his house at around 6.30 PM on Friday, they said.
“According to the family, Ajmal was a bit depressed as he could not secure a good job,” police said.
The post mortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the relatives.
The Instagram page of Ajmal has over 14k followers.
View this post on Instagram
Before taking the extreme step, Ajmal had put up an Instagram post with his photo and a caption ‘RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2003’, police said.
