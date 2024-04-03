Missing Kerala man found dead mysteriously along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel

IANS

Itanagar, April 3

Three people from Kerala, including two women, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, police officials said.

Police, quoting the hotel staff, said that Naveen Thomas, 39, from Kerala's Kottayam, had checked in at the hotel, along with his wife Devi B., 39, and their friend Arya B. Nair, 29, from Thiruvananthapuram on March 28.

However, according to the hotel staff, the trio had not been seen since Monday and early on Tuesday, on suspicion, the employees checked their room and found it locked from the inside.

"The hotel staff broke the door to find that all the three guests dead," the official said.

While the body of Nair was on the bed with her wrist cut with a blade, Devi B's body was found lying on the floor with cut marks on her neck as well as on the right side of the wrist. Thomas was found lying dead in the washroom with cut marks on his left wrist.

The post-mortem report is expected on Wednesday, the official said, adding that an extensive probe, considering all possible angles, was on in the mysterious incident. During the initial probe, it was known that there was a missing person FIR registered against Nair in Thiruvananthapuram.

sc/vd

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arunachal Pradesh #Kerala