Man gets life imprisonment in 49-year-old murder case

Firozabad, October 13
A court here has sentenced an 80-year-old man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case registered close to half a century ago, a government advocate said on Friday.
It also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Mahendra Singh.
Additional district government counsel Narayan Saxena on Friday said that Meera Devi, a resident of the district, had on September 14, 1974, filed a complaint, accusing Mahendra Singh of shooting her mother dead.
At the time of the incident, Narkhi was a part of Agra district. The case was later transferred to the Firozabad court.
Saxena said Additional District and Sessions Judge Jitendra Gupta on Thursday sentenced Mahendra to life imprisonment and said that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to spend an additional year in jail.
