Man 'masturbates, ejaculates' on minor girl on Delhi Metro train; nabbed

New Delhi, August 31
A man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train has been apprehended, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place around 8.30pm on Wednesday on the 'Red Line' of the Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.
The girl's mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said.
The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident and they later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said.
The station authorities informed the police.
