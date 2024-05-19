Man shot dead, 2 others injured in Manipur's Imphal West

Imphal, May 19
One person was killed and two others were injured after unidentified assailants shot them at Naoremthong area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.
The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday outside their rented accommodation, a police officer said.
The deceased has been identified as Shree Ram Hangsada (41) from Jharkhand, he said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Imphal.
Police have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the shooting and the identity of the assailants.
