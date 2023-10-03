Man tries to open flight’s emergency exit door, arrested

PTI

Bengaluru, October 2

A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door of an Indigo flight from Nagpur to Bengaluru prior to take-off.

The police said Swapnil Holey had boarded Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight from Nagpur at 10 pm on September 30. He was seated next to the emergency exit of the aircraft. Before takeoff, while the crew members were briefing passengers, the man attempted to open the door. After the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport, Holey was escorted by the airline's staff to the police station.

