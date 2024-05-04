Man who ‘shifted’ funds arrested in Delhi excise case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Enforcement Directorate has made a fresh arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case and taken a man, identified as Vinod Chauhan, into custody, official sources said on Friday.

Chauhan is accused of transferring cash funds, sourced through alleged kickbacks given by the ‘South Group’, for AAP’s election campaign for the Goa Assembly polls.

This is the 18th arrest in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, and a number of liquor businessmen and others have been arrested by the federal agency.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy’s formulation and implementation. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. — PTI

ED attaches Rs 205-cr properties in C’garh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Raipur, has provisionally attached 18 movable and 161 immovable properties worth Rs 205.49 crore in the ongoing investigation into the Rs 6,000-crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The agency has also recorded a fresh ECIR (equivalent to an FIR) in the matter. The attached properties include 14 properties of former IAS officer Anil Tuteja worth Rs 15.82 crore.

