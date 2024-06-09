 Man who uploaded video claiming he would be no more if Pankaja Munde loses dead in bus mishap : The Tribune India

  India
Man who uploaded video claiming he would be no more if Pankaja Munde loses dead in bus mishap

Police say the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus has been confiscated as part of the probe

The incident took place on Ahmedpur-Andhori road near Borgaon Pati on Friday night. Representative image/File photo



PTI

Latur, June 9

A 38-year old truck driver who made a video claiming he would be “no more” if BJP leader Pankaja Munde lost the Lok Sabha polls from Beed was crushed under a bus on Friday night in what police suspect may be a case of suicide.

The incident took place on Ahmedpur-Andhori road near Borgaon Pati at around 9 pm and the victim has been identified as Sachin Kondiba Munde (38), a resident of Yestar in Latur's Ahmedpur, the Kingaon police station official said.

“The bus driver has been arrested, while a probe is underway to find out if it was an accident or a case of suicide. It happened when the Yalderwadi night halt bus stopped at Borgaon Pati. Sachin was standing behind the bus and was crushed to death when it reversed,” he added.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus has been confiscated as part of the probe, Assistant Inspector Bahuasaheb Khandare of Kingaon police station said.

The deceased, who is unmarried and lived with his parents and brother, had released a video in which he claimed “Sachin will be no more if Pankaja Munde loses the poll”. The video had gone viral at the time.

Pankaja Munde lost the Beed Lok Sabha poll to Congress Bajrang Sonawane by 6,553 votes in a very close contest. Incidentally results of the Beed poll was the last to be announced by the Election Commission in the early hours of June 5.

The deceased's kin said he was depressed since the poll result and had gone silent. His last rites were held on Saturday morning in the village, they added.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra


