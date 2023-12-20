Mandaviya to hold review meet on Covid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Amid the spike in Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the states in tackling the cases on Wednesday. India logged 142 new Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the active cases tally to 1,970.

Kerala saw a jump of 115 cases in one day. Karnataka recorded 10 new cases and one death. In the last seven days, the state has reported 10 deaths. Dr M Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Telangana, nodal centre for treating Covid cases, advocated for mask in public places.

