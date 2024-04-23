Manifesto out, NCP backs caste census

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Monday released his party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that it would support the demand for a caste-based census, an issue its ally BJP has been side-stepping. PTI
CPI files complaint against Giriraj
Begusarai (bihar): The Communist Party of India's Bihar unit has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding an alleged hate speech by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh. He reportedly said he wouldn't seek votes from "pro-Pakistani anti-nationals". PTI
Congress inducing voters: JD(S) to EC
Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday urged the EC to restrain the Congress from distributing guarantee cards which, it alleged, was aimed at promoting electoral bribery and inducing voters for the coming Lok Sabha poll.
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused