Manifesto out, NCP backs caste census

PTI

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Monday released his party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that it would support the demand for a caste-based census, an issue its ally BJP has been side-stepping. PTI

CPI files complaint against Giriraj

Begusarai (bihar): The Communist Party of India's Bihar unit has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding an alleged hate speech by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh. He reportedly said he wouldn't seek votes from "pro-Pakistani anti-nationals". PTI

Congress inducing voters: JD(S) to EC

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday urged the EC to restrain the Congress from distributing guarantee cards which, it alleged, was aimed at promoting electoral bribery and inducing voters for the coming Lok Sabha poll.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Caste census #Congress #Lok Sabha #Mumbai