Manipur approves venue for January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but ‘with limited number of participants’

PTI

Imphal, January 10

The Manipur government, on Wednesday, approved the venue for the flagging off of the proposed January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra “with limited number of participants.”

The approval by the Manipur government came eight days after the Congress approached it for flagging off the yatra from Hapta Kangjeibung ground here.

The order issued by the Imphal East district magistrate’s office said, “Only flagging off of the Yatra with limited number of participants is hereby allowed on January 14 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order. The number and name of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take up all necessary precautionary measures”.

The order said that the Imphal East district superintendent of police has submitted a report stating that a huge crowd is expected during the opening ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the venue. In view of prevailing law and order situation in the state, the huge gathering may create law and order problems.

“Moreover, prohibition under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is also in force in Imphal East district,” it added.

The prohibitory order has been in force in the area since the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3. The violence has claimed about 185 lives and left hundreds injured.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to take a final call on the flagging off of its yatra in the wake of the state government decision to allow the rally with limited number of participants.

AICC Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are slated to be present on the occasion and participate in the yatra.

“We have seen the order. Senior leaders of the party will take a final decision on the matter. The restrictions (in the order) may hinder the purpose of the yatra,” a senior Congress leader said.

“We have less than four days left for the flagging off of the yatra and arrangements have to be made at the venue. We will soon take the decision on whether to consider the terms set by Manipur government or to choose another place,” he added.

