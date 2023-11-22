 Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic clashes

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Guwahati, November 22

Terming the ethnic clashes in Manipur as a “political problem”, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita said incidents of violence will continue unless around 4,000 weapons, which were looted from security forces, are recovered from common people.

The Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief also said India is giving shelter to anyone from Myanmar seeking refuge, including common villagers, Army or police, in Mizoram and Manipur, but not armed cadres of militant groups or drug traffickers.

“Our efforts have been to contain the violence and motivate both sides of the conflict to come for a peaceful resolution of the political problem. Because ultimately, there has to be a political resolution to the problem,” Kalita told reporters at an interaction organised by the Gauhati Press Club on Tuesday.

As far as the ground situation was concerned, the Indian Army’s aim initially was to carry out rescue and relief operations for the people who were displaced from their houses, he added.

“Thereafter, we are trying to contain the violence, which we have been largely successful. But because of the polarisation between the two communities, Meiteis and Kukis, some sporadic incidents keep taking place here and there,” Kalita said.

Asked why normalcy has not returned to Manipur even after more than six-and-half months of beginning of the clashes, he said there has been some legacy issues between the three communities that live in the state—Meitei, Kuki and Naga.

The Lieutenant General pointed out that earlier also there had been conflicts between the Kukis and Nagas in the 1990s when almost 1,000 people were killed.

“What has happened now is that both the communities have completely got polarised. Though the level of violence has come down, more than 5,000 weapons were taken away from various police stations and other places.

“Out of that, only about 1,500 weapons have been recovered. So, around 4,000 weapons are still out. Till the time these weapons are out in society, this sort of sporadic violent activities will continue,” he added.

Kalita, however, said weapon smuggling along with drugs through the Indo-Myanmar border has been checked, although some isolated incidents may be there.

“But since 4,000 weapons are already out in the open, I think there is no requirement of weapons to come from outside,” he stressed.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

On the refugee crisis from Myanmar, Lt Gen Kalita said, “Any instability in our neighbourhood is not in our interest. It definitely impacts us as we share the common border. The problem of the Indo-Myanmar border gets accentuated because of the difficult geography and terrain conditions, and lack of development.”

He further said as the border is porous and people are from the same ethnicity on both sides of the border, a lot of free movements take place, and it becomes difficult for the forces managing the borders to identify who are the people from India and who are from Myanmar.

“We are giving shelter to anybody who is seeking refuge, whether it is a common villager or Myanmar Army or Myanmar Police. There is a due process that is followed. Whenever they want to come in, the weapons are separated obviously.

“Thereafter there is a proper identification, which is carried out so that the undesirable elements are segregated. We get in touch with the MEA and (Myanmar) Embassy. Generally, all these Myanmar Army personnel will be taken to Moreh (in Manipur) and then handed over to the (Myanmar) force,” Kalita said.

He further explained the direction is very clear to the forces on the border that the common villagers seeking refuge to escape the conflict in Myanmar are not stopped and whenever they are ready, they are sent back.

“While doing that, the directions are very clear that no armed cadres will be allowed to come. Any armed cadres trying to come are addressed in an appropriate manner. There is a definite check on people with drugs and arms, and anybody caught is handed over to the police following the due procedure,” Kalita said.

Currently, the Assam Rifles is managing the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur and Mizoram and they have border outposts in both the states along the international border, he added.

More than 31,000 people from Myanmar have been living in Mizoram. These foreigners, mostly from Chin state, fled following a military coup in Myanmar in February 2021. Many also took shelter in neighbouring Manipur.

In the last few weeks, dozens of Myanmar soldiers stationed near the international border with India fled to Mizoram following intense gunfights with militia group People’s Defence Force (PDF). They were later escorted back to their country through Moreh in Manipur.

#Manipur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

3
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

4
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

5
Punjab

Names of 5 Punjab 'bizmen' figure in Rs 15,000-cr Mahadev betting app case

6
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

7
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail on furlough

8
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

9
Trending

Harbhajan Singh slams fans for trolling Australian players, their wives after India lost world cup finals

10
Sports

ICC introduces stop clock in men’s ODI and T20Is, five-run penalty on third offence

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 people identified in CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 32 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...


Cities

View All

Over 5 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates as high court judges

Art exhibition portrays trials & tribulations of kids amid conflicts

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI: Incident of administering injection to patient by impersonator turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Zirakpur: Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Jalandhar: Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite farmers' stir spells chaos on Jalandhar roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/indefinite-stir-spells-chaos-on-city-roads-564754: Humble background no deterrent for these budding kabaddi players

Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Two arrested for snatching mobile

16 fresh cases of stubble burning in district

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string