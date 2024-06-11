Manipur CM’s advance security convoy attacked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s advance security convoy was attacked by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district on Monday. One security personnel was injured in the attack.

The convoy was reportedly travelling from Imphal to Jiribam district when it came under attack on the National Highway-37 around 10.30 am. Suspected Kuki militants are said to have ambushed the convoy, the police said. The CM was planning to visit Jiribam that has been in turmoil since a man was beheaded by unidentified attackers on June 6. The incident had led to burning of about 70 houses and forced hundreds of people to flee the area.

