Manipur CM’s advance security convoy attacked

Join Whatsapp Channel

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s advance security convoy was attacked by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district on Monday. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s advance security convoy was attacked by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district on Monday. One security personnel was injured in the attack.

The convoy was reportedly travelling from Imphal to Jiribam district when it came under attack on the National Highway-37 around 10.30 am. Suspected Kuki militants are said to have ambushed the convoy, the police said. The CM was planning to visit Jiribam that has been in turmoil since a man was beheaded by unidentified attackers on June 6. The incident had led to burning of about 70 houses and forced hundreds of people to flee the area.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

