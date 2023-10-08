Manipur: CRPF personnel among 2 injured in grenade attack near minister’s house

Imphal, October 8
Two persons, including a CRPF personnel, were injured in a hand grenade explosion near the residence of Manipur minister Khemchand Yumnam in Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened at Yumnam Leikai around 10 pm on Saturday, they said.
Two persons, who were on a motorcycle, hurled the grenade, which fell a few metres away from the main gate of the minister’s residence, they added.
The CRPF personnel, identified as Dinesh Chandra Das -- a resident of West Bengal, received splinter injuries on his hand. The other injured person was a woman, and she also received splinter injuries on her right foot.
Yumnam is the minister of rural development and panchayati raj.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the spot where the explosion happened. He condemned the attack.
