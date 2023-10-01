 Manipur needs a just power-sharing arrangement: Sugata Bose : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Manipur needs a just power-sharing arrangement: Sugata Bose

Manipur needs a just power-sharing arrangement: Sugata Bose

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew says the state should be given a voice in decision-making at Centre

Manipur needs a just power-sharing arrangement: Sugata Bose

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, October 1

Describing the situation in Manipur as “tragic”, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew Prof Sugata Bose called for working out a “just power-sharing arrangement” in the northeastern state in order to bring all three communities—Meiteis, Kukis and Nagas—on the same page.

Bose, who was earlier a Lok Sabha MP, pointed out in an interview to PTI that members of all the three communities had joined Netaji’s INA in 1944 and fought shoulder to shoulder in the battlefields of Bishnupur and Ukhrul districts in an advance into India.

He said there was a need “to work out a just power-sharing arrangement in Manipur (which would engage all three communities and address their grievances).”

“We need to draw upon the best legacy of the past armed struggle against the British to bring the three communities together again,” added Bose, who holds the Harvard University’s Gardiner chair in history.

The Meiteis account for 53 per cent of the state’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts surrounding Imphal.

“The situation in Manipur is truly tragic… for short-term political gains, one community has been played against the other. That kind of political game must stop,” Netaji’s grand-nephew said.

For the last five months, Meitei and Kuki communities have rioted against each other, resulting in the deaths of more than 175 people. Thousands have been rendered homeless and forced to live in make-shift refugee camps.

Initial grievances and accusations include bulldozing of villages, which had sprung up on forest lands, and an Imphal High Court order asking the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre on demands for scheduled tribe status for Meiteis, which the tribal communities resented. These were compounded by rival accusations of ethnic cleansing and involvement in the drug trade by both communities.

“Manipur, along with the rest of the northeast, should be given a voice in decision-making at the Centre,” Bose said.

He recounted that a large number of Manipuri youth from Kuki, Meitei and Naga communities joined the INA in its march towards Imphal. Of these volunteer soldiers, 15 Manipuri young men and two women joined other INA troops in the retreat to Rangoon, suffering hardships as they fought a gallant rear guard action against seasoned British troops.

“These freedom fighters from Manipur included M Koireng Singh, the first chief minister of Manipur after Independence,” Bose pointed out.

INA’s advance nearly 80 years ago had been three-pronged – the Gandhi brigade led by Col Inayat Jan Kiyani moved into the hills of Palal and Tengnoupal, east of Imphal; Col Shah Nawaz Khan led the Subhas Brigade into Ukhrul, while Col Shaukat Malik led the Bahadur group into Moirang in Bishnupur district, just 40 km from Imphal town.

Colonel Shakuat Malik raised the Tricolor at Moirang in Bishnupur district on April 14, 1944 with help from Koering Singh and Naqi Ahmed Chaudhary, a Manipuri Muslim.

There is also a version that Netaji Subhas Bose visited an INA camp near Churachandpur, a largely Kuki-dominated town in July 1944, to visit his frontline troops and interacted with villagers there.

The region where INA first entered the country has since then been largely a backwater for independent India. Cut off from the rest of India by Bangladesh, except through the ‘Chicken’s Neck Corridor’ in West Bengal’s Siliguri, northeast India has faced insurgencies, race riots compounded with increasing population pressure and few job opportunities.

#Manipur #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

2
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

3
Haryana

Haryana's Ror youth give up land for dollar dream

4
India

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

5
Punjab

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

6
Business

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

7
Entertainment

Unraveling truth behind Waheeda Rehman's viral video dancing to ‘Aaj phir jeene ki’ - Simi Garewal sets record straight

8
Punjab

Punjab VB arrests Akali leader Wahid for sugar mill land fraud

9
Sports Asian Games

India beat Pakistan by 10-2 in hockey; captain Harmanpreet hits four

10
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants issued against Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

UK: Glasgow gurdwara strongly condemns ‘disorderly behaviour’ of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event

Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...

J-K: 30 kg heroin smuggle from across the border seized in Ramban; was being tansported to Punjab

Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested

Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

PM Modi congratulates Mohamed Muizzu

Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver

Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver

Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Sandhu (120) qualify for the ...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Unable to pay bribe, Kharar boy hangs self

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri