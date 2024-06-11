Manipur situation should be given priority: Bhagwat

Nagpur, June 10
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.
Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh here, he said conflict in various places and in society is not good.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare
Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY
Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet
Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...