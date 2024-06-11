Manipur situation should be given priority: Bhagwat

PTI

Nagpur, June 10

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh here, he said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manipur #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS