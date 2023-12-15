Manipur violence: 64 victims' bodies handed over to kin

PTI

Imphal, December 14

The bodies of 64 victims of the Manipur violence lying in morgues since ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May were handed over to their families under tight security, officials said here on Thursday.

According to a report by Supreme Court-constituted committee to look into the violence, 175 deaths were reported during the clashes and 169 victims were identified.

The bodies of 60 members of the Kuki community, which were kept in the JNIMS and RIMS hospitals here, were airlifted amid tight security arrangements put in place by the Manipur Police and the Army’s Assam Rifles unit.

Four bodies of Meiteis that were lying at a morgue in Churachandpur were also brought to Imphal and handed over to their families for the last rites, the officials said.

In a statement, the Committee on Tribal Unity said the burial of the “fallen KukiZo brethren” would be held on Friday. The organisation called for a 12-hour shutdown within Sadar Hills Kangpokpi on Friday for the funeral services.

