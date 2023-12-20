Manipur violence: Bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims buried in Churachandpur

Imphal, December 20
The bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims of ethnic violence were laid to rest in Manipur's Churachandpur district headquarters on Wednesday, officials said.
Forty-one of the bodies were airlifted from different mortuaries in Imphal on December 14 while 46 were from Churachandpur district hospital, they said.
Thousands of people turned up to pay their final respects to the departed souls amid prohibitory orders.
A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.
Earlier on December 15, nineteen violence victims were laid to rest in Kangpokpi district.
Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute little more than 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs
New criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence A...
No more ‘tarikh-pe-tarikh’, FIR within three days of plaint: Amit Shah on new criminal laws
Says provision for ‘trial in absentia’ also introduced; judg...
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Lok Sabha approves Telecom Bill 2023; provides for government control on communication network in emergency
The bill will promote structural reforms in the telecom sect...