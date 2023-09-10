Manipur violence: Toll in Pallel firing rises to three

Imphal, September 9
The toll in the violence that broke out at Pallel in Manipur's Tengnoupal district rose to three with a 37-year-old man succumbing to his injuries during treatment, officials said on Saturday.
The man sustained bullet wounds on his head during a crossfire between security forces and armed miscreants, they said.
Earlier, two persons were killed and 50 others, including a Major, were injured when hundreds of people from the majority community attempted to storm tribal villages.
On Friday morning, a gunfight erupted at Molnoi village near Pallel between security forces and armed persons who attempted arson.
