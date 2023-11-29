 Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Peace agreement with UNLF by Centre and Manipur government marks end of a six-decade-long armed movement: Home Minister

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur. Video grab: @AmitShah/X



PTI

New Delhi, November 29

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an extremist group operating in Manipur, on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced here.

The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur.

“A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi.

“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” Shah said in a post on X.

The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Shah said.

“It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India,” he said.

#Amit Shah #Manipur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttarakhand

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

2
Uttarakhand

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

3
Trending

Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic Insta story on 'silence' sparks speculation

4
Punjab

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

5
Entertainment

MS Dhoni, Taylor Swift and Narendra Modi serenade in viral 'Channa Mereya' remix: Watch

6
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

7
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

8
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

9
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

10
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist on American soil: India forms probe panel

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 41 workers airlifted, admitted to trauma centre, vitals fine, says AIIMS Rishikesh Director

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 41 workers airlifted, admitted to trauma centre, vitals fine, says AIIMS Rishikesh director

She said the workers want to go home and are eagerly awaitin...

'Human labour triumphed over machinery', global media on successful Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

'Human labour triumphed over machinery', global media on successful Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

The workers were pulled out through an escape pipe after las...

‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM

'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM

The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

Can’t have partial compliance of our order on RRTS project: Apex court

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

STF cracks down on drug peddlers, nabs 2

Healthcare services at Nakodar Civil Hospital to be digitised soon

Two arrested with stolen bikes

2 months on, students attend classes at panchayat ghar

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

4 of robbers’ gang held in Ludhiana, 49 mobiles seized

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death