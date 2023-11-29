Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court; seeks review of order denying him bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order rejecting his bail plea in corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

The top court had on October 30 turned down his bail plea, saying the accusation against him of facilitating "windfall gains" of Rs 338 crore to wholesale liquor dealers was "tentatively supported" by evidence.

While terming several charges levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sisodia as debatable, a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "However, there is one clear ground or charge in the complaint filed under the PML Act, which is free from perceptible legal challenge and the facts as alleged are tentatively supported by material and evidence."

It had referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation's charge sheet, which said the excess amount of 7 per cent commission/fee earned by wholesale distributors of Rs 338 crore constitutes an offence as defined under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which relates to a public servant being bribed.

As per the ED's complaint, the amount of Rs 338 crore constituted the proceeds of crime, the Bench had said.

