Many weddings on November 23, Rajasthan poll now on November 25

New Delhi, October 11
The Election Commission on Wednesday changed the date of polling for the Rajasthan Assembly elections from November 23 to 25 following large-scale representations from political parties and social organisations about November 23 being an auspicious day for soleminisation of weddings because of which many voters may find participation in the polls difficult.
The counting will take place on December 3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque
Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot
Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion
CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money