 Maratha quota supporters target home, office of 2 MLAs in Maharashtra : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Maratha quota supporters target home, office of 2 MLAs in Maharashtra

Maratha quota supporters target home, office of 2 MLAs in Maharashtra

Group of quota activists vandalise Majalgaon Municipal Council building, torch first floor

Maratha quota supporters target home, office of 2 MLAs in Maharashtra

Maratha reservation agitators set on fire the residence of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke in Beed, Maharashtra, on Monday, October 30, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, October 30

A group of Maratha reservation activists torched the first floor of the Majalgaon Municipal Council building and vandalised it in Maharashtra’s Beed district, soon after setting on fire the residence of local NCP MLA Prakash Solanke on Monday, police said.

In a related incident, Maratha quota supporters, armed with wooden sticks, vandalised the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in central Maharashtra, they said.

No casualties were reported in the twin incidents.

After torching the residence of MLA Solanke, a group of Maratha quota activists went to the Majalgaon Municipal Council building situated off Parali Road and started vandalising it, a senior police official said.

The incident took place at Majalgaon, more than 400km from Mumbai, at around 1.30 pm.

The group, armed with wooden sticks and stones, damaged the window panes of the building, he said.

The vandals them went on the first floor of the building and torched it, burning down the furniture there, said the official.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and douses the flames, he said, adding there were no casualties.

Police have started examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the persons involved in torching the municipal council building and process was on to register an offence against them, he said.

In the second incident at Gangapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, two persons were detained after a group of Maratha quota supporters damaged window panes and furniture inside the office of BJP MLA Bamb, the police said.

The violence and arson have taken place at a time when quota activist Manoj Jarange is on an indefinite fast since October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of the agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

3
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Punjab

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

6
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

7
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

8
Punjab

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

10
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

Nano car plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Facility to produce small car Nano had to be shifted from Si...

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don’t have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don't have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to...

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

Police launch hunt for attackers | Political leaders condemn...

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

Conveys to the family members that the government would make...

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

Party workers catch hold of 38-year-old man who attacked MP ...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship