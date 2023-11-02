‘Marathas to get quota, but not at cost of others’

PTI

Mumbai, November 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the all-party meeting held earlier in the day decided that reservation should be given to the Maratha community without tampering with the existing quotas of other communities in the state.

Shinde also appealed activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike for Maratha reservation since October 25, to call off his fast and give the government some time.

“It was decided unanimously at the meeting that the state should make efforts for securing Maratha reservation without touching the existing quotas of other communities. I appeal and request Jarange to withdraw his fast and cooperate with the government. The state needs some time to prepare for the curative petition filed in the Supreme Court,” Shinde said, adding the government was making honest efforts so that the Maratha community could get reservation benefits.

#Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Mumbai