 Marred by violence, Manipur school lies abandoned on silver jubilee : The Tribune India

Marred by violence, Manipur school lies abandoned on silver jubilee

Students at St Peter’s School before it was attacked during clashes in Manipur. PTI



PTI

Imphal/Churachandpur, May 12

Razed buildings and burnt furniture. These are what remain of St Peter’s School in Manipur’s Imphal after a year of violence in the state between Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups.

A damaged classroom after clashes.

“We were preparing to celebrate its silver jubilee year in 2023. But then the clashes broke out. They burnt everything,” said principal Khupkhoman, a Kuki who has since moved to Churachandpur from the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley region.

Had 800 students

Over 800 students had hopes attached with our vision and within a night, everything was gone. We were preparing to celebrate the school's silver jubilee. Now, we stare at a dark future. The crisis continues, and there is nothing to look forward to. Khupkhoman, Principal

Now an abandoned structure, the Manipur Board-affiliated St Peter’s School had more than 800 students till Class X pre-May 3, 2023, the day reports of incidents of clashes started pouring in from many parts of the northeastern state, prompting the closure of educational institutions, offices and businesses.

The school a year after the attack.

“It’s one day at a time for us. The situation remains unpredictable and we don’t plan anymore. The crisis continues, and there is nothing to look forward to or look back upon,” said Khupkhoman, 62, who moved with her family to the hills of Churachandpur.

The school, built by Khupkhoman and her late husband over 25 years, also had her residence on its premises. She now lives with her family in a rented accommodation, displaced like more than 60,000 others from both communities. But Khupkhoman has not stopped calling families living around the school to take updates about her Meitei students even as the Kukis have moved out. “They have joined other schools, some have dropped out,” she said.

Recalling the preparations for the silver jubilee year celebrations, Khupkhoman said practice for dance and singing performances was underway. There was a lot of activity but then, within a night, it was all over, she said with tears in her eyes. The institution was attacked in the early hours of May 4 by a mob.

“The school was everything we had. Built brick by brick, it was where we lived for years... Over 800 students had their hopes attached with our vision and within a night, everything was gone. At first, I had thought that this will be over in a week and I was already making plans about what all needs to be done before we resume classes again,” said Khupkhoman.

#Manipur


