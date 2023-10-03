Married woman found dead with gunshot wound in house in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly, October 3
A 28-year-old married woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at Badagaon village of Sirauli area here, with her family alleging that she was killed by her in-laws, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night. Rishibala was found dead in her bed with an illegal .315-bore mini rifle also in the room, police said.
Circle officer Deepshikha Ahibaran Singh said the victim's uncle Harpal had in his complaint accused her in-laws of killing her.
Rishibala's body was sent for a post-mortem and forensic teams collected evidence from the spot, police said.
According to police, at the time of the incident, Rishibala's husband Gappu was in his fields. Her brother-in-law Durvesh told police that when he returned he found her dead in the room.
The family initially reported the death as a case of suicide and did not inform the police for about an hour, police said.
A probe is on.
